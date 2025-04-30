US backs Israel's ban on UNRWA Gaza aid operations at World Court

At the opening of hearings U.N. and Palestinian representatives accuse Israel of breaking international law by refusing to let aid into Gaza

Reuters|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
United States
Gaza war
Israel
Hamas
humanitarian aid
UNRWA
Massacre
Palestinians
Israel cannot be forced to allow the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, to operate in Gaza, the United States said on Wednesday at a World Court hearing in The Hague. Israel last year passed a law that banned UNRWA from operating in the country, as it said the organisation had employed members of Hamas who took part in the massacre on October 7, 2023.
The U.N. said in August that nine UNRWA staffers might have been involved in the assault and had been fired. Another Hamas commander, confirmed by UNRWA as one of its employees, was killed in Gaza in October, according to Israel.
3 View gallery
הודעות בקבוצת טלגרם של אונר"א שבה הוללו מורים פלסטינים ב עזה את טבח 7 באוקטוברהודעות בקבוצת טלגרם של אונר"א שבה הוללו מורים פלסטינים ב עזה את טבח 7 באוקטובר
Praise for the massacre on Oct. 7 in an UNWRA chat group
3 View gallery
תיעוד מאמצעי הלחימה שאיתרו לוחמי חטיבת כפיר בשק של אונר"אתיעוד מאמצעי הלחימה שאיתרו לוחמי חטיבת כפיר בשק של אונר"א
Ammunition stored in UNRWA sacks in Gaza
(Photo IDF)
The United Nations General Assembly in December asked the U.N.'s top court to give an advisory opinion on Israel's obligations to facilitate aid to Palestinians that is delivered by states and international groups, including the United Nations.
At the third day of hearings on the matter, the U.S. said Israel had the right to determine which organizations could provide basic needs to the population of the occupied Palestinian territories. "An occupational power retains a margin of appreciation concerning which relief schemes to permit," U.S. State Department legal adviser Joshua Simmons said.
3 View gallery
הודעות בקבוצת טלגרם של אונר"א שבה הוללו מורים פלסטינים ב עזה את טבח 7 באוקטוברהודעות בקבוצת טלגרם של אונר"א שבה הוללו מורים פלסטינים ב עזה את טבח 7 באוקטובר
Praise for the October 7 massacre in an URWA chat group
"Even if an organization offering relief is an impartial humanitarian organization, and even if it is a major actor, occupation law does not compel an occupational power to allow and facilitate that specific actor's relief operations." Simmons also stressed the "serious concerns" Israel has about UNRWA's impartiality.
U.N. and Palestinian representatives at the opening of hearings on Monday had accused Israel of breaking international law by refusing to let aid into Gaza.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Since March 2, Israel has completely cut off humanitarian aid to the 2.3 million residents of the Gaza Strip, and food stockpiled during a ceasefire at the start of the year has all but run out.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said in Jerusalem on Monday that Israel had submitted its position in writing to the hearings, which he described as a "circus".
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""