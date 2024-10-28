Chicago police investigate shooting of Jewish man en route to synagogue

A 39-year-old Jewish man was shot in the back while walking to a synagogue in Chicago ’s West Rogers Park neighborhood on Saturday morning, in what some community members allege may be a hate-driven attack.

The incident, reported by Yeshiva World News, occurred around 9:35 a.m. in an area with a significant Orthodox Jewish population. Witnesses recounted that the shooter, reportedly a 23-year-old man, yelled “Allahu Akbar” as he exchanged fire with responding officers.

The suspect initially fled but returned to a nearby alley about 20 minutes later, where he reportedly fired at police and emergency responders, striking an ambulance during the exchange.

Police noted that the suspect fired from multiple locations, prompting a prolonged confrontation that ended when officers shot him multiple times, leaving him in critical condition at St. Francis Hospital.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for a shoulder wound and has since been discharged. Chicago police have not publicly addressed speculation about the attack’s potential antisemitic motive, although local Jewish leaders have voiced frustration over the absence of statements acknowledging the victim's background.

Police recovered the weapon used in the shooting and have refrained from commenting on an alleged motive, while local Jewish groups continue to press for answers and assurances regarding the safety of their community.

