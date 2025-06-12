Can Israel, U.S. stop Iran before it's too late?

When it comes to the next steps with Iran and its nuclear program, there are still too many unanswered questions—at least according to two analysts who spoke to ILTV News earlier this week.

Veteran journalist Steve Linde and former MK Mossi Raz addressed key questions: Should Israel strike Iran’s nuclear facilities? Can former U.S. President Donald Trump broker a diplomatic deal? And what might Iranian retaliation look like if the situation escalates?

Despite their differing perspectives, both agreed on one thing: there’s still not enough information to move forward decisively.

“I don't know what is going to be the reaction to an attack by Israel on Iran,” Raz said. “What it mean that Iran would rush to get the bomb more quickly, leave the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons? There are so many questions here.”

Raz added that before Israel takes any military action, it must consult with more parties—especially the United States—before making a final decision.

But is Israel even capable of striking Iran? Linde believes it is.

He told ILTV that “most people believe that Israel is capable of striking Iran” but added, “the question is, how effective would that strike be? And I'm not sure that we could destroy the Iranian nuclear program, as we did, for example, with Iraq or Syria. Iraq in 1981. Syria in 2007. I think this is much more complicated.”

Watch the full interview: