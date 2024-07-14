IDF arrests wife of Hamas terrorist who planned stabbing attack at Cave of the Patriarchs

Judea and Samaria Border Police soldiers on Sunday arrested a 37-year-old woman near the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron in the West Bank, who was carrying a knife. During an investigation, she confessed to having planned to carry out an attack against a security official.

The soldiers were deployed there to secure the Cave of the Patriarchs, and conducted a routine security check when the suspect arrived with her two children. During the security check, the suspect was asked by one of the soldiers to open her purse for inspection and she refused to cooperate while trying to interfere with due process. During the search, a female soldier noticed a knife tucked inside her shirt.

