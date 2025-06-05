Thousands at Jerusalem Pride Parade as event marks 10 years since deadly attack

Annual march commemorates decade since Shira Banki’s murder as thousands march under heavy security; Opposition Leader Lapid condemns Smotrich, Ben-Gvir and ultra-Orthodox leaders for anti-LGBTQ+ policies

Idan Bloemhof|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Israel
Pride Parade
LGBTQ
Hundreds gathered Thursday afternoon in Jerusalem for the annual pride parade, held this year to mark a decade since the murder of 16-year-old Shira Banki. Roughly 2,000 police officers were deployed along the march route and surrounding areas to ensure security and manage road closures.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid joined the march and addressed the crowd, saying, “This community needs a government that believes every citizen in Israel has the right to love. Avi Maoz, [Bezalel] Smotrich and [Itamar] Ben-Gvir won’t tell us who we’re allowed to love.
7 View gallery
מצעד הגאווה בירושליםמצעד הגאווה בירושלים
Annual pride parade in Jerusalem
(Photo: Shalev Shalom)
7 View gallery
מצעד הגאווה בירושליםמצעד הגאווה בירושלים
Opposition leader Yair Lapid at the event
(Photo: Shalev Shalom)
7 View gallery
מצעד הגאווה בירושליםמצעד הגאווה בירושלים
(Photo: Shalev Shalom)
“Neither will the ultra-Orthodox or the protesters standing against us. Israel is a tough country — and we have the right to love whoever we want. As long as Avi Maoz keeps pushing homophobic content into our schools, the struggle will continue.”
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Entry to the parade was only permitted via designated checkpoints and nearby intersection, where security screenings were conducted.
7 View gallery
ההכנות למצעד הגאווה והסובלנות 2025 בירושליםההכנות למצעד הגאווה והסובלנות 2025 בירושלים
(Photo: Israel Police)
7 View gallery
ההכנות למצעד הגאווה והסובלנות 2025 בירושליםההכנות למצעד הגאווה והסובלנות 2025 בירושלים
(Photo: Israel Police)
7 View gallery
מצעד הגאווה בירושליםמצעד הגאווה בירושלים
(Photo: Shalev Shalom)
7 View gallery
קמפיין תרומות של אביה של שירה בנקי הקורא להפסקת השנאהקמפיין תרומות של אביה של שירה בנקי הקורא להפסקת השנאה
Shira and Uri Banki
(Photo: Reuveni Pridan IPG)
The closing rally featured speeches by Uri Banki, Shira’s father, and Hadasa Karam-Blumendel, chair of the Jerusalem Open House. As in previous years since the 2015 murder, a memorial site was built along the march route. Marchers held a moment of silence and a brief remembrance ceremony in Shira Banki’s honor.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""