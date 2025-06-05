Thousands at Jerusalem Pride Parade as event marks 10 years since deadly attack

, held this year to mark a decade since the murder of 16-year-old Shira Banki. Roughly 2,000 police officers were deployed along the march route and surrounding areas to ensure security and manage road closures.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid joined the march and addressed the crowd, saying, “This community needs a government that believes every citizen in Israel has the right to love. Avi Maoz, [Bezalel] Smotrich and [Itamar] Ben-Gvir won’t tell us who we’re allowed to love.

