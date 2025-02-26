Tzachi Idan, Itzik Elgert and 2 other dead hostages will be returned tonight as hundreds of Palestinian prisoners released

The four remaining hostages set to be returned in Phase 1 of the cease-fire and hostage-return deal will arrive in Israel late on Wednesday night in the final round of the current phase; the release of the bodies is scheduled for 11:00 p.m. At the same time, the Palestinian prisoners whose release has been delayed since Saturday will be handed over. Hamas published the names of the four hostages, but all of the names have not yet been made public in Israel.

Tzachi Idan and Itzik Elgert are two of the four dead hostages who will be returned to Israel this evening

The families of the hostages on the list received by the mediators have already been informed personally. Israel has clarified that an official announcement with their names will be published after the identification process is complete. At the same time, the prisoners whose release has been delayed since Saturday will be released.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement on behalf of the family of Tzachi Idan, who was kidnapped on October 7 from his home in Nahal Oz, that: "Our family received with great sadness the announcement from Hamas that our beloved Tzachi is no longer alive and his body will be returned to Israel during the night. We are all still waiting for the long-awaited certainty, which we will be able to receive only after he arrives in Israel and all the necessary tests are conducted by the authorized authorities of the state, while maintaining the privacy of Tzachi and his family."

"Since Tzachi was kidnapped on his feet, we have received several signs of life, and in the previous deal in November last year, Tzachi was alive and expected to be released. We are grateful for the great love and support we receive from the citizens of Israel, the media and the Nahal Oz community. In these difficult times, we ask that our privacy be respected. We will update later after receiving details from authorized officials of the State of Israel," the statement from the family also said.

Danny Elgert also announced that his brother Itzik is expected to return in the coming hours. "We received the phone call that we were so afraid of on the one hand, and on the other hand, we were waiting for it," he told Ynet. "We are very sad, we feel very bad, but right now we are focused on one thing - and that is to bring Itzik home, to Nir Oz, and there to give him all the respect he deserves."

"According to what we were told, at 11:00 p.m. he is expected to be handed over to the IDF and from there to certain identification tests, after which we will receive the official announcement. Although there is no such announcement yet, we do not expect any other result. Enough time has passed and we need to face reality. If some mistake was made, which I find hard to believe, then we will be surprised. Right now we just feel great sadness," he said.

A funeral ceremony in Gaza, before the bodies are transferred for identification

The Ministry of Health announced Wednesday evening that the National Center for Forensic Medicine team is preparing to assist in identifying the bodies of the hostages upon their arrival at the Kerem Shalom crossing. After that, a medical investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of death at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Abu Kabir.

"The teams, which include forensic doctors and advanced laboratories, are working in cooperation with military and police officials, with the aim of ensuring a quick and sensitive process for the families," the ministry said.

Chief military Rabbi, Brigadier General Rabbi Eyal Karim, will hold a memorial service in the Gaza Strip for the fallen hostages who will be returned.

The Prime Minister's Office stated earlier that "in accordance with Israel's demands, an agreement was reached with the mediators: our four fallen hostages will be returned tonight as part of Phase I, in an agreed-upon procedure and without Hamas ceremonies

Israel confirmed Wednesday afternoon what was first reported by the Qatari Al Jazeera network regarding the release of the four hostages and the handover of the prisoners. An Israeli official later confirmed the report.

2 View gallery The coffins of hostages returned in a previous round arrive at Abu Kabir, the Institute of Forensic Medicine ( Photo: Motti Kimchi )

Earlier, a police source told Ynet that preparations are also being made in Israel to return the hostages' bodies.

The Hamas Prisoners' Office said that "preparations are beginning at the European Hospital in Khan Younis to receive the prisoners released as part of the seventh round of the exchange deal, as they are expected to arrive between 10:00 p.m. and midnight."

This is how it will work

The release of the dead hostages is supposed to be taken care of without a handover ceremony, with Egyptian involvement and mediation. According to the agreement, Hamas was to hand over to Israel a list of the names of the four dead hostages that will be returned - something it has already done.

After that, the coffins will be delivered to Egypt via the Red Cross. At the same time and in a phased manner, Israel will release terrorists according to a specific outline that has been agreed upon. The outline will be carried out with Egyptian involvement and Egyptian supervision that will ensure that Israel receives the dead and releases the terrorists according to the progress of the process. Israel made it clear earlier that, until there is a final identification of the bodies, the last group of terrorists will not be released.

2 View gallery Security prisoners are released from Keziot prison

"We will not release all the terrorists until we have a final identification and our people are handed over to us," said a senior Israeli official.

Once Israel verifies that the hostages are in Egyptian hands, a gradual process of releasing the terrorists will begin. The release will be done in several stages that could last a few hours in total. Initially, a specific group of terrorists will be released, then Israel will drive additional terrorists south toward the Kerem Shalom crossing. In the meantime, Israel will verify that the bodies are actually those of the kidnapped Israeli hostages.

"At any given moment, Israel has terrorists in its hands until they are finally identified," a senior Israeli official emphasized.

Violations from day one

Negotiations for the next phase of the deal have been taking place all week in the U.S. between President Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and the head of the negotiating team, government minister Ron Dermer. Internal discussions and processes have taken place within Israel. Israel plans to send a delegation as soon as the current phase is completed. At the moment it is not clear whether the delegation will arrive in Doha or Cairo, but as soon as the bodies are transferred Israel will be ready to send a team.

Senior Israeli officials emphasized that, over the past month, Israel has warned the mediators not to turn a blind eye to Hamas' violations. During talks in Doha, and later in Cairo, Israel made it clear that it views Hamas' violations as serious. These violations include Hamas' decision to disrupt the implementation of the agreement when a cabinet discussion on Phase II began and the decision not to hold the previous meeting.

In talks in Cairo, Israel made it clear that the debasing and humiliating handover ceremonies are unacceptable, both in terms of the danger to the hostages as in the case with with Arbel Yehoud and Gadi Mozes, and also in the manner in which the degrading ceremonies are performed. Israel specifically warned against such degrading ceremonies with the dead hostages. And although the message was conveyed and received, Hamas held shocking ceremony with the offins of the Bibas family and Oded Lipshitz, and in addition they transferred a Gazan body to Israel, instead of that of Shiri Bibas.

Israel was also outraged by Hamas' shocking act last Saturday of bringing Guy Gilboa Dalal and Aviatar David to the release ceremony of Omer Shem Tov, Omer Wenkert and Eliya Cohen. "We warned against this and we will not tolerate this as the next attack," said an Israeli official.