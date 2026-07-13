Houthis target Saudi airports as ballistic missiles intercepted

Saudi Arabia said Monday evening that its air defenses intercepted ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward the country’s south, as reports from Yemen said the Iran-backed rebels targeted Saudi airports with hypersonic missiles.
The attacks were reportedly carried out in retaliation for Saudi strikes on the airport in Sanaa, Yemen’s Houthi-controlled capital.
One report said the missiles were aimed at King Khalid Air Base and Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.
Sabereen News, an outlet affiliated with pro-Iranian militias in Iraq, separately reported that an attack had targeted Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia.
Senior Houthi official Hezam al-Assad issued a sweeping threat after the launches.
“They opened the gates of hell upon themselves,” he said. “We told them: Either there will be airlines, airports, ports, trains, oil companies, ships, shipping lines, investment and development for everyone, or there will be none for anyone.”
Further details were not immediately available.