Houthis target Saudi airports as ballistic missiles intercepted

Saudi Arabia said Monday evening that its air defenses intercepted ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward the country’s south, as reports from Yemen said the Iran-backed rebels targeted Saudi airports with hypersonic missiles.

Saudi Arabia said Monday evening that its air defenses intercepted ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward the country’s south, as reports from Yemen said the Iran-backed rebels targeted Saudi airports with hypersonic missiles.

Saudi Arabia said Monday evening that its air defenses intercepted ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward the country’s south, as reports from Yemen said the Iran-backed rebels targeted Saudi airports with hypersonic missiles.

One report said the missiles were aimed at King Khalid Air Base and Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

One report said the missiles were aimed at King Khalid Air Base and Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

One report said the missiles were aimed at King Khalid Air Base and Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

Sabereen News, an outlet affiliated with pro-Iranian militias in Iraq, separately reported that an attack had targeted Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia.

Sabereen News, an outlet affiliated with pro-Iranian militias in Iraq, separately reported that an attack had targeted Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia.

Sabereen News, an outlet affiliated with pro-Iranian militias in Iraq, separately reported that an attack had targeted Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia.