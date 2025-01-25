Hamas airs 'war film' showcasing leadership and October 7 planning

In a bid to assert its dominance in Gaza after over 15 months of war, Hamas released new footage and interviews over the weekend, aired as part of Al Jazeera’s investigative program The Tip of the Iceberg.
The broadcast featured images of slain Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif, alongside a previously unseen interview with Gaza City Brigade Commander Az al-Din Haddad.
The footage included what Hamas claimed to be Deif in a command room prior to October 7, saying, “We can change history,” though his face remained obscured. Sinwar was also purportedly shown in Rafah on the day of the attack, disguised and armed. The program ended with a still labeled “top secret,” showing Deif’s image—hinting he might still be alive despite Israeli claims of his elimination.
A document reportedly authored by Deif, labeled the “Operational Plan for October 7,” detailed attack logistics, including the specific launch time: 6:30 a.m. The broadcast also highlighted surveillance of Israeli border zones and footage of Hamas operatives inside an IDF Namer armored vehicle.
Haddad, in an interview, claimed that Israel would “have no choice but to yield to our demands” during negotiations, which include halting the war, withdrawing from Gaza, releasing Palestinian prisoners, lifting the blockade and rebuilding the enclave. He alleged that Hamas strategically misled Israel by feigning compliance with perceived easing measures while keeping the timing of their assault restricted to a select few.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The broadcast also drew criticism from bereaved families in Israel. Eyal Eshel, whose daughter Roni fell at Nahal Oz during the October 7 attacks, posted the so-called operational document and condemned Israeli leadership for failing to act on apparent warning signs.
“This note, part typed, part handwritten, circulated in more than half of Gaza,” he wrote. “How is it that Hamas knew everything about us, yet our leadership and intelligence knew nothing?”
Eshel recalled his last conversation with his daughter before the attack: “She told me, ‘Dad, they know everything about us.’ I put my hand on her shoulder and said we have a strong army; nothing will happen. Three days later, everything exploded, and Roni was gone.” He directly criticized Israeli officials, including IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi and other top commanders, for what he described as catastrophic failures.