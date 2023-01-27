U.S. condemns 'horrific' East Jerusalem attack

State Department spokesman says the U.S. commitment to Israel's security remains ironclad; added it would not change the travel plans of Antony Blinken, who will discuss 'steps to be taken to de-escalate tensions'

The United States on Friday strongly condemned a deadly attack on a synagogue in east Jerusalem and voiced solidarity with Israel ahead of a visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
    • "This is absolutely horrific," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.
    Antony Blinken and the scene of the terror attack in Jerusalem
    (Photo: AFP)
    "We condemn this apparent terrorist attack in the strongest terms. Our commitment to Israel's security remains ironclad, and we are in direct touch with our Israeli partners."
    "We stand with the Israeli people in solidarity," he said.
    Patel said there would be no change in the travel plans of Blinken, who plans to meet with the leaders of Israel, the Palestinian Authority as well as Egypt starting Sunday.
    Blinken will discuss "steps to be taken to de-escalate tensions," Patel said.
