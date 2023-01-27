U.S. condemns 'horrific' East Jerusalem attack

The United States on Friday strongly condemned a deadly attack on a synagogue in east Jerusalem and voiced solidarity with Israel ahead of a visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The United States on Friday strongly condemned a deadly attack on a synagogue in east Jerusalem and voiced solidarity with Israel ahead of a visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The United States on Friday strongly condemned a deadly attack on a synagogue in east Jerusalem and voiced solidarity with Israel ahead of a visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"We condemn this apparent terrorist attack in the strongest terms. Our commitment to Israel's security remains ironclad, and we are in direct touch with our Israeli partners."

"We condemn this apparent terrorist attack in the strongest terms. Our commitment to Israel's security remains ironclad, and we are in direct touch with our Israeli partners."

"We condemn this apparent terrorist attack in the strongest terms. Our commitment to Israel's security remains ironclad, and we are in direct touch with our Israeli partners."

"We stand with the Israeli people in solidarity," he said.

"We stand with the Israeli people in solidarity," he said.

"We stand with the Israeli people in solidarity," he said.