Israel Police bust one of largest drug labs in recent years, arrest 9

Raid leads to arrest of 9 suspects in the Ashdod area for operating one of the largest drug labs exposed in recent years, and seizure of dozens of kilograms of the drug "Doctor" and millions of dollars in cash; The suspects manufactured and distributed synthetic drugs in the party market: 'The seizure will directly affect the drug market'

Meir Turgeman|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Ashdod
Drugs
In a major operation, Israel Police arrested nine suspects in the Ashdod area Sunday morning on suspicion of running one of the largest drug laboratories uncovered in the country in recent years. Officers also seized tens of kilograms of a substance suspected to be the synthetic drug known as "Doctor," along with millions of dollars in cash.
4 View gallery
הכסף והסמים שנתפסוהכסף והסמים שנתפסו
The raid in the Ashdod area. Large sums of money in Israeli and foreign currency were also seized
(Photo: Israel Police spokesperson)

4 View gallery
הכסף והסמים שנתפסוהכסף והסמים שנתפסו
The money and drugs seized
(Photo: Israel Police spokesperson)

4 View gallery
הכסף והסמים שנתפסוהכסף והסמים שנתפסו
Dozens of kilograms of "Doctor" drug seized
(Photo: Israel Police spokesperson)
According to a police statement, an undercover investigation had been ongoing in recent weeks into a group of suspects allegedly involved in large-scale drug production and distribution. The group is believed to have manufactured and sold significant quantities of the synthetic drug “Doctor,” along with other synthetic narcotics. Each member reportedly had a defined role in the production and distribution chain, with additional associates responsible for distributing the drugs within the party scene.
With the shift to an open investigation this morning, large forces from the Major Crimes Unit , the Ben Gurion Airport customs special unit, and the Tax Authority’s canine unit raided several locations in the Ashdod area. Nine suspects were arrested, and large sums of cash in both Israeli and foreign currency were confiscated, along with significant amounts of synthetic drugs and what appear to be materials produced in the lab.
4 View gallery
הכסף והסמים שנתפסוהכסף והסמים שנתפסו
One of the suspects arrested in the bust
(Photo: Israel Police spokesperson)
The police emphasized that this is a case which has led to the closure of one of the largest labs exposed in recent years. “There is no doubt that the arrest of the suspects and the seizure of the findings will directly affect the drug market in the near term,” the statement said. It was further noted that the police “will continue to operate at full strength to reduce the phenomenon of drug trafficking, which constitutes a significant crime enabler among criminals.”
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""