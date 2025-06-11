Iran's arsenal and ambitions make it extremely dangerous, says expert

While Iran may be economically and politically weak, it remains highly dangerous, according to Behnam Ben Taleblu, senior director of the Iran Program at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran is still home to the largest ballistic missile arsenal in the Middle East, the largest drone arsenal in the Middle East,” Ben Taleblu said. “It's the only country producing this level of highly enriched uranium without having first produced nuclear weapons. It's the only country in the world to first produce a 2000 kilometer ballistic missile at home without first producing nuclear weapons. So there's everything and a whole host of reasons that makes the Islamic Republic exceptionally dangerous.”
