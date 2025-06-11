Iran's arsenal and ambitions make it extremely dangerous, says expert

While Iran may be economically and politically weak, it remains highly dangerous, according to Behnam Ben Taleblu, senior director of the Iran Program at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.

While Iran may be economically and politically weak, it remains highly dangerous, according to Behnam Ben Taleblu, senior director of the Iran Program at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.

While Iran may be economically and politically weak, it remains highly dangerous, according to Behnam Ben Taleblu, senior director of the Iran Program at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.