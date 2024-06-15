'We're taking you home': Police release dramatic footage of hostage Noa Argamani's rescue operation

The officers immediately reassure her, "Noa, it's okay, we're taking you home," and one of them carries her on his back. Gunfire is heard in the background, and the operatives assure her again, "You are safe. We're taking you to the car."

Subsequent footage, likely from the rescue vehicle, shows the officers identifying themselves. "We're from Yamam and Shin Bet. We're taking you home, we're very excited you're here, and we're proud of you." Noa then speaks for the first time, saying, "I'm excited. I'm just afraid of the journey."

