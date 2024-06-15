'We're taking you home': Police release dramatic footage of hostage Noa Argamani's rescue operation

The police released on Saturday evening additional dramatic footage from the rescue operation of hostage Noa Argamani.
The video captures the moment special forces breached the room where the 26-year-old was held. The footage shows commandos entering the room, carrying her out and assuring her, "You are safe."
The video follows earlier footage of the rescue of Almog Meir Jan, 21, Shlomi Ziv, 40, and Andrey Kozlov, 27. In the video, the unit can be seen searching the house where Argamani was held, entering the room during the rescue. "Hostage secured, hostage secured," they call out upon finding her.
The officers immediately reassure her, "Noa, it's okay, we're taking you home," and one of them carries her on his back. Gunfire is heard in the background, and the operatives assure her again, "You are safe. We're taking you to the car."
Subsequent footage, likely from the rescue vehicle, shows the officers identifying themselves. "We're from Yamam and Shin Bet. We're taking you home, we're very excited you're here, and we're proud of you." Noa then speaks for the first time, saying, "I'm excited. I'm just afraid of the journey."
Inspector A., a Yamam team commander, described the rescue: "On the way to the house where Noa was held, we neutralized three armed terrorists. We breached the door to Noa's room and found her very frightened. We quickly decided to carry her like a 'sack of flour.' One of the operatives carried her on his back, and we positioned two operatives on each side as a human shield. The first question she asked was, 'Is my mother still alive? Is my mother okay?' I told her yes, and she looked at everyone and asked, 'Are you sure?' We said, 'Yes, Noa, we came to take you back to your mother.' She responded, 'I'm still scared of the journey.' As we continued, she gradually began to calm down."
Deputy Superintendent A., a deputy platoon commander in Yamam, recounted the rescue of the other hostages: "We reached the door of the apartment, which was closed. We breached it and quickly entered. We reassured them as much as possible, explaining that we were military forces there to rescue them. We gave them our vests and helmets to protect them. We told them they would be handed over to the army to get out safely. Shlomi turned to me and said, 'We want to see you again; we want to see you again.' I told him, 'We'll meet again. Let's start with getting you home safely, and everything will work out.'"