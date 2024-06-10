'We're here to rescue you, stay calm': heart-pounding footage shows Gaza hostages rescued amid heavy gunfire

Israel Police on Monday evening released dramatic footage from Operation Arnon which detailed the rescue of hostages Noa Argamani , 25, Almog Meir Jan , 21, Shlomi Ziv, 40, and Andrey Kozlov, 27 from the Gaza Strip over the weekend.

The video captures the Yamam counterterrorism unit storming the room where Kozlov, Ziv and Meir Jan were held, visibly startled by the intense exchange of gunfire.

Helmet camera footage: Israel Police commandos rescue hostages from Gaza amid heavy fire ( Video: Israel Police )





In this unprecedented footage, the commandos can be heard shouting, "Hebrew, Hebrew, where is everyone?" Meir Jan and Kozlov, in a state of shock, are seen embracing each other and raising their hands. The officers instructed each hostage to state their name, and upon confirmation, they declared, "We have three hostages."

Shortly after, a loud explosion is captured on one of the officers' helmet cameras. The Yamam members quickly reassured the hostages, saying, "It's all right, we're here to rescue you, stay calm." One operative even fist-bumped Meir Jan before leading the three out under heavy gunfire to freedom.

Following this, though not shown in the footage, the truck evacuating the hostages broke down. IDF forces providing cover for the special unit intervened to assist. The operation concluded with the successful rescue of all four hostages (including Argamani, who was in a nearby building) but also tragically resulted in the death of Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora , after whom the operation was named .

Earlier, the IDF had released additional footage from the operation, taken from the helicopter transporting Kozlov, Ziv and Meir Jan from Gaza to Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer. In this footage, crew members are seen conversing with the hostages and subtly mentioning Zamora: "We are going to drop off one of the soldiers before, and then we'll land at Tel HaShomer."

Watch the footage here:

The first is on board, second and third are with us’: footage from underbelly of helicopter during rescue of hostages Shlomi Ziv, Andrey Kozlov and Almog Meir Jan from the Gaza Strip ( Video: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit )



