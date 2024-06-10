A leader of the hostages: New details about the captivity of Noa Argamani

Noa Argamani, who was rescued in the IDF's daring operation after 246 days in captivity in Gaza, is expected to be released from Ichilov Hospital on Tuesday or immediately after the Shavuot holiday. The rescued hostage was scheduled to undergo eye tests on Monday.
Sources familiar with the details say that Argamani is deeply involved in understanding the medical treatment that her mother, Liora, who is hospitalized with advanced cancer, is receiving. She sat down with the doctors treating her mother, went over her mother's imaging tests and asked for precise explanations about Liora's medication, hospitalization and prognosis. On Sunday she spent two hours alone with her mother in her hospital room.
Argamani said that only when she saw the ranks and the Israeli flag on the soldiers' uniforms did she realize that they had indeed come to rescue her.
She said that she studied Arabic during the early weeks of her captivity and now understands it and speaks well.
During the first period of her captivity, where she stayed with other hostages including Moran Stella Yanai, who was freed in late November, she was actually the one who "represented" them and insisted on learning the words in Arabic. In fact, she is described as someone who was a leader of the hostages, and made sure to get things for them.
Beyond washing the dishes, which she did the morning of the rescue, Argamani also cooked on quite a few occasions. She received basic ingredients such as pita and tomatoes, and prepared meals from them.
Argamani's aunts, the sisters of her mother Liora, came from China to see her after the rescue.