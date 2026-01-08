IDF strikes Gaza City after two ceasefire violations in 24 hours

The IDF struck terror operatives in the western part of Gaza City on Thursday afternoon, Palestinian sources reported a “belt of fire” following the attack, in retaliation for the second violation of the ceasefire in less than a day.

Earlier Thursday, a rocket was fired from northern Gaza and fell inside the territory near Israeli military positions — a launch that the military said was “unsuccessful.” The IDF said it detected the rocket launch toward Israel, but the projectile landed inside Gaza near a hospital. In a rapid response, the military said it targeted the launch site.

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City

“The IDF strongly condemns any attempts by terrorist organizations to execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel,” the military said in a statement.

Wednesday, Palestinian terrorists fired on Israeli troops in an area where Hamas has been searching for Sgt. First Class Ran Gvili, the last remaining hostage, in what officials described as the first ceasefire breach in 24 hours. The military said no soldiers were injured in that incident.

In response to Wednesday’s shooting, the IDF and the Shin Bet security agency struck what they described as “a key Hamas terrorist who advanced terror attacks against IDF troops in the northern Gaza Strip.” Israeli officials now say that target was a battalion commander in Gaza City and that the attempted assassination failed; the military said it is investigating why the strike did not succeed.

Troops stationed along the so‑called “yellow line” — the de facto ceasefire boundary inside the Gaza Strip — have been rehearsing scenarios in recent weeks for terrorist attacks on their positions, including surprise raids by dozens of gunmen. In Southern Command, commanders have reiterated readiness guidance for soldiers, and officials have discussed the possibility of reinforcing IDF forces in the area.

Gaza Brigade officers assessed that a series of recent Palestinian approaches toward Israeli troops — nearly on a daily basis — may be intended to test soldiers’ responses and identification speed. In some areas along the yellow line, such as near the al‑Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, only a few kilometers separate densely populated Palestinian neighborhoods from Israeli positions in the buffer zone.