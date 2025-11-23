Former defense minister Yoav Gallant still can't return to his Amikam home over security threat

Gallant was evacuated from his Amikam home over a year ago over a security threat, and the house sits empty under guard, showing the danger persists

Itamar Eichner|
Former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was urgently evacuated from his home in the moshav of Amikam and, under Shin Bet instructions, moved to another community because of a grave security threat.
The evacuation took place a little more than a year ago, while Gallant was still serving as defense minister and shortly before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed him on Nov. 5, 2024.
Former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
(Photo: Moti Kimchi)
Since the evacuation, Gallant has been living elsewhere and is unable to return to his home in Amikam, which remains secured despite standing empty. He is also barred from coming back to the moshav even though he no longer holds the defense portfolio. The threat is tied, among other things, to the location of the house, which poses security challenges. The fact that Gallant is still not permitted to return indicates the threat has not passed.
In July, it was reported that the government was seeking to shorten the period of security protection granted to former defense ministers, including Gallant and National Unity chairman Benny Gantz. According to officials familiar with the details, the move was a political decision aimed mainly at harming the ousted Gallant.
“The threat level has risen, but the government decided to cut protection for former defense ministers,” one official said at the time. The Shin Bet is responsible for safeguarding defense ministers for five years after they leave office.
