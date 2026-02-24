Outrage after US college assignment asks, 'At what rate is Israel conquering Palestine?'

Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, has launched an investigation into a lecturer who presented students with a calculus problem stating that Palestinian land decreases each year “due to the occupation by Israel.”

According to NewsChannel5 Nashville, the slide was shown during a mathematics course and later circulated online, where it drew criticism after being shared by the advocacy group StopAntisemitism.

In a statement, Vanderbilt said the “content has been removed” and that the matter is being reviewed in accordance with university policy. The university did not provide additional details about the investigation.

