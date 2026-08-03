Earthquake hits Egypt and southern Israel: ‘Everything shook’

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake centered in Egypt was felt mainly in southern Israel, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre

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A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck the Dead Sea region overnight Sunday and was felt in other parts of Israel. According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the quake’s epicenter was in Egypt.
The earthquake struck at a depth of about 10 kilometers, or 6 miles, at around 3 a.m. Google alerts were also sent to phones in Israel. Readers told ynet they felt the quake in central Israel, including in Be’er Yaakov, Rehovot and Ganei Tikva.
ססמוגרף רעידת אדמהססמוגרף רעידת אדמה
Seismograph; illustration
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Evyatar, a resident of Yeruham, said the earthquake was noticeable but not strong and that his bed moved slightly.
Anat of Petah Tikva said, "Everything shook and swayed."
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