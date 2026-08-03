Earthquake hits Egypt and southern Israel: ‘Everything shook’

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck the Dead Sea region overnight Sunday and was felt in other parts of Israel. According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the quake’s epicenter was in Egypt.
The earthquake struck at a depth of about 10 kilometers, or 6 miles, at around 3 a.m. Google alerts were also sent to phones in Israel. Readers told ynet they felt the quake in central Israel, including in Be’er Yaakov, Rehovot and Ganei Tikva.
Evyatar, a resident of Yeruham, said the earthquake was noticeable but not strong and that his bed moved slightly.
Anat of Petah Tikva said, "Everything shook and swayed."