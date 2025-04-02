Captivity survivor Sasha Troufanov prays for hostages at Lubavitcher Rebbe’s grave

who was released from Hamas captivity in Gaza in February after 498 days, visited the grave of the Lubavitcher Rebbe in Brooklyn as part of a tour of Chabad-affiliated sites in New York.

Troufanov, who has close ties to the Chabad community through Russia’s chief rabbi, Berel Lazar—who visited him after his release—began his U.S. visit in Crown Heights, the heart of the Chabad movement.

Senior members of the community welcomed Troufanov and his partner, Sapir Cohen—herself a former Hamas captive—granting them access to the personal study of the Lubavitcher Rebbe inside the famed 770 Eastern Parkway synagogue. There, Troufanov put on tefillin and recited prayers.

Accompanied by Rabbi Menachem Kotlarsky and Rabbi Levi Lazar, son of Rabbi Berel Lazar, Troufanov toured the synagogue and other significant Chabad sites before proceeding to the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s gravesite. He joined hundreds of visitors in prayer, offering blessings for the release of the remaining hostages and for the people of Israel.

