Israel mourns Dry Bones creator Yaakov Kirschen, dead at 87

Legendary American-Israeli cartoonist Yaakov Kirschen, commonly known by his pen name Dry Bones, has died at the age of 87.

YAAKOV KIRSCHEN Z”L

Since making aliyah from Brooklyn, New York, in 1973, the acclaimed cartoonist was published in leading newspapers across Israel and the Jewish diaspora. Kirschen passed away in Kfar Saba following a lengthy illness.

For half a century, pro-Israel English readers followed Dry Bones for his biting irony and his ability to distill complex situations into a single cartoon panel in the daily newspaper.