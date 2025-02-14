‘Clock is ticking’ on Iran, say military expert

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has stated his commitment to preventing Iran from ever becoming a nuclear state, warning that such a development would pose the gravest existential threat to Israel. However, instead of opting for a military strike, Trump has chosen to impose sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Or Yissachar of Israel’s Defense and Security Forum told ILTV News that he believes Trump will soon realize that Iran is merely stalling for time.

“The Iranians will try to fudge things up and to sort of buy time like they always do, and we are just minutes away from a nuclear weapon,” Yissachar said.

He pointed to a U.S. intelligence report indicating that Iran has significantly resumed uranium enrichment. According to the report, the country is now just steps away from obtaining as many as five nuclear bombs, should it choose to do so.

“I think we’re running out of time, and the clock is ticking right now,” Yissachar warned. “The decision is the president’s to make, but Israel will always reserve the right to strike Iran, if so it chooses, in order to deny it from a nuclear weapon.”

Watch the full interview: