Trump contradicts himself on Gaza hostages: 'Nearly 40 are dead'

President Donald Trump repeated his claim Friday that fewer than 20 hostages remain alive in Gaza, adding that “32 are dead, maybe 38,” during a briefing with reporters at the White House. He said, “We have close to 40 hostages deceased. Many of them died in those terrible tunnels. Most are young.”

Trump later offered conflicting statements, appearing to ignore the total number of hostages, which Israel has reported as 48. He said, “There are probably 20 hostages alive, maybe fewer. Most are in tunnels, but I’ve already gotten some of them out. As you know, I released most of the hostages and about 20 remain alive. Maybe they will be freed. In war, strange things happen — things you never thought would occur. I’ve always said that when you get down to 10 or 20 last living hostages, it will be difficult.”

President Donald Trump on hostages: 'Nearly 40 are dead' ( Video: The White House )

He also recounted conversations with parents seeking the bodies of their children. “In most cases, these are young men. They want their children back, as families of the living hostages do. It’s so sad. I spoke with mothers and fathers who said, ‘Please, sir, please return my son’s body.’ They want them as if they were alive. It’s horrific. We must not forget October 7,” Trump said.

Israeli officials have repeatedly said there has been no change in the status of the hostages. Last month, when asked about the bombing of a hospital in Khan Younis, Trump stated that fewer than 20 hostages remained, prompting Israeli officials to confirm there was no update for families.

1 View gallery Trump at the White House ( Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst )

Earlier this week, Trump claimed the status of some hostages had changed, saying, “A small final group remains, and Hamas knows that if they release them, it’s probably the end of their lives. So it’s not easy to get them. I know that if you’re a parent, you don’t care — you just want your child back. I understand, but I got them out and did a good job, and we will do everything we can to get all the hostages. There are 20 alive, probably fewer now because some are already gone.”