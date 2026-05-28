US strikes Iran again during ceasefire

The U.S. military carried out ​new strikes overnight in Iran targeting a military site that ‌officials believed posed a threat to U.S. forces and commercial maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a ​U.S. official told Reuters on Wednesday. The official, who spoke ​on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. ⁠military has also intercepted and shot down multiple ​Iranian drones that posed a similar threat.

Shortly before the U.S. confirmation, Iran’s Fars news agency, which is affiliated with the regime, reported three explosions east of the port city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran. It added that air defense systems were activated for several minutes.

2 View gallery The U.S. military carried out ​new strikes overnight in Iran targeting a military site ( Photo: IRANIAN RED CRESCENT SOCIETY/Handout via REUTERS )

Only two days earlier, on the night between Monday and Tuesday, the U.S. military struck multiple targets in southern Iran, including boats that were attempting to lay mines at sea and missile launch sites, in what it described as “self-defense.” That was according to Captain Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson for U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). Hawkins said at the time the strikes: “U.S. Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire.” Iran, in response, said the strikes violated the ceasefire agreement.

On Wednesday evening, U.S. President Donald Trump convened his cabinet at the White House. Shortly before the meeting, he said he would not ease sanctions on Iran even in exchange for concessions on enriched uranium . “They will give up their highly enriched uranium, but not in exchange for sanctions relief. No, no, absolutely not,” he told PBS News.

Minutes earlier, Iran’s Fars news agency had claimed Trump might unilaterally announce a deal within hours. The White House said ahead of his remarks that negotiations were progressing well and that the president had set clear red lines.

At the start of the meeting, Trump mixed up Iran and Venezuela and later mentioned Oman in a context where he appeared to mean Iran. “Despite the conflict with Venezuela, who no longer has a navy, no longer has an air force, no longer has a lot of people that were leading the country into very bad places,” he said. “Their leadership is gone. Their second is gone. We're dealing with half of their third as half of their third is gone too.”

2 View gallery Trump alongside Rubio and Hegseth ( Photo: REUTERS/Evan Vucci )

Later, when asked about control of the Strait of Hormuz, he said: "The Strait is going to be open to everybody. It's international waters. We'll watch over it, but nobody's going to control it. Oman will behave like everybody else or we'll have to blow them up. They understand that." It was not clear whether he was referring to Iran.

Trump again insisted that Iran “wants very much to make a deal” He said: “So far, they haven't gotten there. We're not satisfied with it, but we will be — either that or we'll have to just finish the job... They're negotiating on fumes, but we'll see what happens.”

Amid claims that Trump is concerned about the midterm elections in November, and polling showing a significant drop in his approval ratings due to the war, he said: “They thought they could outlast me. I do not care about the midterms. People understand it, they know it is very simple, Iran must not have a nuclear weapon.”

He also said he would not be comfortable if China or Russia took custody of Iran’s enriched uranium. “No sanctions, no money, no nothing. We have control of money that they claim is theirs. We’ll keep control of that money. When they behave properly, and when they do what’s right, we’ll let them have their money, but right now we’re not doing that,” he said.