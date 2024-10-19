Netanyahu: 'Iran's proxies who tried to assassinate me made a grave mistake'

'This will not stop me or Israel from continuing our fight for security,' PM says; property damage assessors evaluate damage at Netanyahu's residence following drone strike

Eitan Glikman, Itamar Eichner|
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran-backed forces of attempting to assassinate him and his wife Sara after a drone launched from Lebanon targeted his private residence in Caesarea on Saturday. "Iran's proxies who tried to assassinate me and my wife today made a grave mistake," Netanyahu said.
He vowed that the incident would not deter Israel from its mission. "This will not stop me or Israel from continuing our fight for security," he said.
1 View gallery
המתקפה לעבר קיסריההמתקפה לעבר קיסריה
The scene of the strike in Caesarea; Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo: Nimrod Hoffstadter, Alex Kolomoisky)
"I say to Iran and its partners in the axis of evil: anyone who harms Israeli citizens will pay a heavy price. We will continue to eliminate your terrorists, bring our captives home from Gaza, and secure the north. We will achieve our war objectives and change the security reality for generations. Together we fight, and with God's help, together we will win."
A preliminary investigation revealed that the helicopter that detected the drone failed to identify it, leading to sirens being activated only in military areas and not in Caesarea. The drone, which was recorded on social media, struck a building near Netanyahu's home.
Hezbollah drone evades IDF helicopter over northern Israel

Following the strike, security forces, bomb squads and emergency teams rushed to the scene, including property damage assessors from the Israel Tax Authority.
Hezbollah launched three drones toward Netanyahu's residence, with two intercepted. The third was not detected until it hit the building, without triggering alarms.
Netanyahu and his family were not at the residence at the time, and according to his office, the prime minister had not been there for the past week. However, neighbors reported seeing a convoy leaving the compound earlier in the day.
