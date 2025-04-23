Israel simulates Iranian missile attack

The Israeli Air Force held a drill simulating another Iranian missile attack on IDF bases—the same ones targeted during Iranian strikes in April and October of last year. According to the military, the exercise aims to boost readiness in the event that U.S.-Iran nuclear talks collapse.

ACTION IN THE SKIES ( ILTV )

The drill followed reports that the United States halted a planned strike on Iran to give ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran a chance to result in a nuclear agreement.

Meanwhile, in a troubling development, China and Egypt have carried out their first-ever joint aerial training exercise.

In a striking display of military cooperation, Chinese J-10C fighter jets took off from an Egyptian airbase in an exercise dubbed “Eagles of Civilization 2025.” The joint drill will continue into early May. The Chinese People's Liberation Air Force reportedly delivered the fighters to Cairo via massive transport planes.