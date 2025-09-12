US issues new round of sanctions targeting Yemen's Houthis

The United States imposed a fresh round of sanctions targeting Yemen's Houthis on Thursday in what the Trump administration said was Washington's largest such action aimed at the Iran-aligned group.

The U.S. Treasury Department said it was issuing sanctions against 32 individuals and entities as well as four vessels in an effort to disrupt the Houthis' fundraising, smuggling and attack operations.

Among the targets are several China-based companies that Treasury said helped transport military-grade components, as well as other companies that help arrange for dual-use goods to be shipped to the Houthis. The sanctions also target petroleum smugglers and Houthi-linked shipping companies, a Treasury statement said.

In response, China's foreign ministry said on Friday that it opposed the U.S. "abuse of unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction", which "violated international law and the basic norms governing international relations."

The Houthis have disrupted commerce since late 2023 by launching hundreds of drone and missile attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, saying they were aiming at ships linked to Israel in solidarity with Palestinians over Israel's war in Gaza.



