Sgt. Oran Hershko, killed in Allenby Crossing terror attack, laid to rest

In the military section of the cemetery in Tel Mond, residents laid to rest on Sunday Sgt. Oran Hershko, 20, who was killed last Thursday in a combined shooting and stabbing attack at the Allenby Crossing on the border with Jordan.

“For 20 years, five months and 22 days, an angel of light lived among us,” his mother Michal said at the funeral, which was attended by hundreds.

The attacker, Abed al-Muttaleb al-Qaisi, a Jordanian citizen hired by the Jordanian army to transfer an aid truck to the Gaza Strip , left his vehicle upon arriving at the crossing and opened fire with a pistol at Hershko and retired Lt. Col. Yitzhak Harosh, 68, of Jerusalem . After his weapon jammed, the assailant stabbed both men. Paramedics declared them dead at the scene.

Hershko served as a liaison noncommissioned officer in Tevel, the IDF division responsible for cooperation with foreign militaries and international organizations. He was tasked with inspecting trucks, identifying drivers and escorting convoys at the Gaza border.

The funeral procession began Sunday morning at Rimon Square in Tel Mond, where many residents joined the family, waving Israeli flags in his honor. “You are rising now to the heavens,” Michal said in her eulogy. “I hope for all of you that you were able to recognize and appreciate the light he gave. We stand here shocked, refusing to accept this decree. You are now spreading your wings, pure and beautiful, and flying toward the light. I know you will always watch over us.”

A commander from Tevel said at the ceremony: “You returned to Israel a few years ago after your family’s decade of service in Singapore, and you chose to take on a meaningful role. You saw your service as a mission. You arrived shy and quiet, but quickly grew and became an inseparable part of the unit.”

He added: “You brought a great light thanks to who you were. You took responsibility, cared about every detail, and always put people at the center. You made sure those around you felt included. You reached out especially to quiet and shy soldiers, giving them calm, security and a sense of home. You were unique, modest and upright. We will always remember you as our hero.”

Joe, a fellow soldier, said: “We called you Sunshine. You were our ray of light, with a golden heart and a smile that always warmed us. Even after the challenge of adjusting back from years abroad, you grew and thrived. You became a shining sun with confidence, a leader who always made sure everything was perfect so we could carry out our missions. We received a gift from God, and we are glad your last days were happy and meaningful. You were a true friend and exemplary soldier. We will remember you forever.”

Clarisse Brier, an adviser at Rabin High School in Tel Mond where Hershko studied, said: “How can you sum up the life of a 20-year-old? You were special, a returning resident whose family came back to Israel after more than a decade in Singapore. You brought with you a culture of kindness, quiet charm and calm presence. Always with a warm smile and kind eyes. Just days ago you received a certificate of excellence from your unit, before your life was cut short. We are grateful for the privilege of knowing you. We will remember you always.”