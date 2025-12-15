US arrests four suspected extremists in Southern California New Year’s Eve bombing plot

The FBI announced Monday that it arrested four people suspected of planning coordinated terrorist attacks in the Los Angeles area on New Year’s Eve.

According to federal authorities, the suspects were taken into custody over the weekend in Lucerne Valley, a desert community east of Los Angeles. Investigators believe the group was preparing to carry out a series of bombings at five locations across Southern California, with the explosions planned for midnight between Dec. 31, 2025, and Jan. 1, 2026.

The suspects allegedly drafted a document outlining the attack plan and were in the process of testing improvised explosive devices at the time of their arrest. Federal officials said the intended targets included two U.S. companies, whose names were not disclosed.

Authorities said the four suspects identified themselves as members of a particularly radical offshoot of the Turtle Island Liberation Front, a far-left extremist group that espouses pro-Palestinian positions, anti-government ideology and hostility toward law enforcement. “Turtle Island” is a term used by some Indigenous activists to refer to North America.

According to the group’s social media accounts, its leadership is based in Los Angeles and promotes the “liberation” of North America from what it describes as American imperialism. Its messaging also calls for the liberation of Palestine, Hawaii and Puerto Rico.

The four suspects were arrested while allegedly preparing to conduct test detonations of explosive devices in the desert. They have been charged with conspiracy and possession of a destructive device, according to court documents.

U.S. authorities also reported the arrest of a fifth individual in New Orleans who is believed to be linked to the same extremist network and suspected of planning a separate attack.