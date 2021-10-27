Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
25C
Construction work in the Jewish settlement of Givat Zeev, near the West Bank city of Ramallah

Israel moves ahead with plans for some 3,000 settler homes

Defense Ministry's planning committee goes ahead with approval of construction tenders despite U.S. objection, which said such moves damage prospects for a two-state solution

Reuters |
Published: 10.27.21, 16:56
Israel moved forward on Wednesday with plans to build some 3,000 homes for Jewish settlers in the West Bank, projects that have drawn strong criticism from its U.S. ally.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • An Israeli defense official said a planning forum of COGAT — Israel's liaison office with the Palestinians —gave preliminary approval for plans to build 1,344 housing units and its final go-ahead for projects to construct 1,800 homes.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    construction work in the Jewish settlement of Givat Zeev, near the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Ramallah     construction work in the Jewish settlement of Givat Zeev, near the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Ramallah
    Construction work in the Jewish settlement of Givat Zeev, near the West Bank city of Ramallah
    (Photo: AFP)
    Approval of the new construction is bound to raise friction with the United States and Europe, anger the Palestinians and test Israel’s fragile governing coalition, made up of ultra-nationalists, centrists and dovish parties that oppose settlements.
    The United States had already voiced strong opposition to the plans to advance the settlement units in the West Bank, saying such moves would damage prospects of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
    Ahead of the planning committee's meeting, Israel on Sunday published tenders for about 1,300 new settlement homes in the West Bank, where some 440,000 settlers live among 3 million Palestinians.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    new houses in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Bruchin near the Palestinian town of Nablus,     new houses in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Bruchin near the Palestinian town of Nablus,
    New houses in the West Bank settlement of Bruchin near the Palestinian town of Nablus
    (Photo: AP)
    Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Six-Day War and cites biblical, historical and political links to the area in maintaining that Jews have a right to live there. Palestinians seek a future state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip with East Jerusalem as its capital.
    Talkbacks for this article 0