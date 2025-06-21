IDF hunts down IRGC's weapons supplier to proxies | Watch dramatic chase

Israel assassinated Behnam Shahriyari, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds force commander responsible for all weapons transfers to Iran's proxies, including Hamas and Hezbollah. He was killed in a targeted strike on his car when he was traveling in western Iran.
The IRGC said 5 of its members were killed by Israeli strikes overnight and in the morning hours on Saturday.
IAF fighter jets, under precise guidance from the Intelligence Directorate, struck and eliminated Behnam Shahriyari, commander of the Quds Force’s Weapons Transfer Unit (Unit 190) in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
He was killed in a targeted strike on his car when he was traveling in western Iran.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
"Shahriyari worked directly with the Hezbollah and Hamas terrorist organizations, alongside the Houthi terrorist regime and other organizations, supplying numerous missiles and rockets, many of which were fired at Israel during the war," the military said in a statement.
According to the IDF, Shahriyari also commanded the transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars annually to terror organizations through his connections in Turkey and Lebanon, using a network of shell companies, money changers and couriers. His killing would make it harder for terror groups to regroup and rebuild their capabilities, the military said.
Earlier the IDF said it had killed Saeed Izdi, the Quds Force commander who financed, trained and armed Hamas ahead of the October 7 massacre.
He was killed in a tarteted strike on an apartment in Qom.