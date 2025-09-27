Khamenei mocks Netanyahu over UN walkout, brands Israel most 'isolated, despised regime'

on Saturday following the mass walkout of diplomats at the start of his speech at the

“Today, the evil Zionist regime is the most despised and isolated regime in the world,” he wrote on X, alongside a photo showing Netanyahu addressing a largely empty General Assembly.

but international coverage focused less on his remarks and more on the dramatic protest that came just before.

