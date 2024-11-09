Israeli news crew harassed by hostile crowd in Amsterdam, escorted out by police

Public broadcaster Kan says reporter and cameraman were reporting live from Dam Square when crowd of protesters assembled, chanting slogans against Israel; journalists entered nearby store and requested police assistance to return to their hotel safely

Ran Boker|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Antisemitism
KAN
Amsterdam
Two days after the assault on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans in Amsterdam, Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported on Saturday its crew encountered dozens of anti-Israel protesters gathering around them while they were filming.
According to Kan, reporter Michal Reshef and cameraman Micha Razov were reporting live from Amsterdam's Dam Square for the Saturday edition on Kan 11 when a crowd of young protesters assembled, chanting slogans against Israel.
Kan News crew takes refuge in store after being surrounded by anti-Israel mob in Amsterdam
Kan representatives said that Reshef and Razov packed up their equipment and left the location, but the protesters tailed them. The journalists entered a nearby store and requested police assistance to return to their hotel safely. After a wait in the store, they were escorted by police back to their hotel in a patrol car. Kan News said they are in close communication with the crew and providing assistance as needed.
This incident follows a statement from Israel’s National Security Council, which advised that Israelis could move freely around Amsterdam without concern.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone:
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""