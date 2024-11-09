Israeli news crew harassed by hostile crowd in Amsterdam, escorted out by police

Two days after the assault on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans in Amsterdam, Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported on Saturday its crew encountered dozens of anti-Israel protesters gathering around them while they were filming.
According to Kan, reporter Michal Reshef and cameraman Micha Razov were reporting live from Amsterdam's Dam Square for the Saturday edition on Kan 11 when a crowd of young protesters assembled, chanting slogans against Israel.
Kan representatives said that Reshef and Razov packed up their equipment and left the location, but the protesters tailed them. The journalists entered a nearby store and requested police assistance to return to their hotel safely. After a wait in the store, they were escorted by police back to their hotel in a patrol car. Kan News said they are in close communication with the crew and providing assistance as needed.
This incident follows a statement from Israel’s National Security Council, which advised that Israelis could move freely around Amsterdam without concern.
