Israel says Amsterdam violence calmed, advises ongoing vigilance

The National Security Council (NSC) updated its travel advisory on Saturday, saying that security officials now assess the wave of violence that followed Thursday’s Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer match in Amsterdam has subsided.

"There is no reason to prevent Israelis from moving around the city," according to a statement. However, the NSC cautioned that the Netherlands remains under a Level 2 travel advisory, recommending Israelis exercise heightened caution, minimize visible Israeli symbols and stay vigilant for any unusual events amid ongoing sensitivities in Amsterdam.

The NSC advised Israeli travelers to contact local security forces immediately in the event of any incident and to also notify the NSC’s travel advisory center at +972-2-6667444.

In Amsterdam, local authorities have imposed fines for public disorder on 40 suspects, 10 of whom face further charges, including vandalism. Judges are examining whether the violence was premeditated, with court officials saying, "more arrests are expected."

The violence erupted after Maccabi Tel Aviv’s Europa League match against Ajax, when pro-Palestinian groups targeted Israeli fans near the Johan Cruyff Arena , attacking dozens of fans in what was described as one of Amsterdam's most violent nights in recent memory. Video footage circulating online showed attackers checking passports, physically assaulting those they identified as Israeli and threatening fans until they repeated "Free Palestine."

Amsterdam police arrested 62 people suspected of assault during attempts to restore order, with four remaining in custody on public violence charges. Police later identified a 26-year-old suspect from security footage, who was arrested on Friday.

A police spokesperson told the New York Times that the release of some does not mean they are no longer suspects, and additional arrests may follow, adding that charges have yet to be filed.

Official reports indicate five Israelis were hospitalized after the attacks but were later discharged. Another 20 suffered minor injuries, with eight receiving treatment at Sheba Medical Center in Israel upon their return and subsequently being released.

