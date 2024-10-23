One bomb, one building: Inside IDF’s high-impact strategy in Beirut's Hezbollah bastion

Another day of intense fighting in northern Israel unfolded as rockets were fired from Lebanon , and the IDF responded with airstrikes on multiple targets, including villages along the border and sites in Beirut's Shia-majority Dahieh district and Tyre.

The military reported that a building in Dahieh, a Hezbollah stronghold, was demolished using a single precision bomb after intelligence confirmed it housed terrorist infrastructure.

IDF raises Hezbollah building in Beirut's Dahieh district using single bomb





Overnight, Israeli Air Force jets, guided by military intelligence, targeted weapons production and storage sites, as well as Hezbollah command centers hidden within civilian buildings in Dahieh.

Following an IDF warning of imminent strikes in Tyre, Lebanese civil defense teams evacuated an entire neighborhood. Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Akhbar reported that Lebanese authorities closed roads leading to the city after receiving Israel’s warning.

IDF strikes Tyre





Reports later confirmed a drone strike in central Tyre, and additional targets were hit throughout southern Lebanon, including in the villages of Khiam, Wadi Barghaz, Taybeh, Siriane, Qasmiyeh, Qana, Baflay and Al-Jbour.

On Tuesday, the IDF destroyed a building in Dahieh believed to contain Hezbollah terror infrastructure on all floors. Footage of the operation showed the building collapsing with no damage to neighboring structures or harm to bystanders. The strike was carried out using a single JDAM (Joint Direct Attack Munition) bomb, following recent improvements made by the Air Force's performance analysis unit to optimize munitions use.

4 View gallery IDF strikes Tyre

4 View gallery IDF strikes in Beirut's Dahieh ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

As military operations against Hezbollah continue, the IDF appears to be adopting a scaled-down version of the "Dahieh Doctrine" from the 2006 Lebanon War, using disproportionate air and artillery firepower against civilian infrastructure utilized by terrorist organizations.

Meanwhile, IDF Arabic spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee posted on social media details about the alleged location of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's bunker beneath Al-Sahel Hospital , which the military claimed housed over $500 million.

4 View gallery Aftermath of IDF strike on Meidoun, Lebanon

4 View gallery Hezbollah weapons found by Israeli forces in southern Lebanon ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Israeli forces uncover Hezbollah weapons cache in southern Lebanon mosque ( Video: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit )





"For Lebanese journalists struggling to find Nasrallah's hideout, the entrance is in the eastern of the two buildings north of the hospital, where half a billion dollars is reportedly stored," Adraee said, claiming Hezbollah has been blocking access to conceal the money.

Simultaneously, IDF ground forces continued operations in southern Lebanon. The 205th “Iron Fist” Reserve Brigade reported destroying dozens of tunnels and other terror sites, eliminating dozens of terrorists and seizing large quantities of weapons.

During their mission, soldiers uncovered a weapons cache hidden in a mosque in a civilian neighborhood, containing grenade launchers, shoulder-fired missiles, RPGs, Kornet missiles and combat vests. All weapons were confiscated and destroyed.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: