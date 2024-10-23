Drones launched at Israel by pro-Iranian militias stopped by Israeli Air Force

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for unidentified aerial vehicles launched from the east at Israel on Wednesday morning before 7 a.m.
Two drones launched from the east crossed into the sovereign waters of the State of Israel in the area of Eilat at around 5:30 a.m., the IDF spokesman announced. The Israeli Air Force intercepted both of the UAVs, according to the IDF. No alert sirens were activated "according to protocol," the IDF said.
Watch the interception of the two drones:
Less than an hour later, the Air Force intercepted a drone heading toward Israel while it was in Syrian airspace, according to the IDF.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an organization made up of pro-Iranian militias, claimed responsibility for the launches.
