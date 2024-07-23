Sirens wail in northern Israel as Hezbollah unleashes drone swarm

Air raid sirens activated in multiple communities across Galilee as hostile aircraft infiltration and rocket fire alerts issued; Hezbollah operative killed in strike on vehicle in southern Lebanon, and sonic booms from fighter jets heard over Beirut

Yoav Zitun, Lior Ben Ari|
Hezbollah launched multiple drones and rockets into northern Israel on Tuesday, triggering warning sirens in a large number of communities, some deeper into Israeli territory, following an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon that killed one of its operatives and injured another.
Rocket sirens blared in the northern city of Kiryat Shmona and neighboring towns, with locals reporting multiple air defense interceptors fired at incoming threats.
Interceptions sighted from Acre, northern Israel
(Video: Zeev Krauthammer)

Earlier, the Saudi television network Al Arabiya reported that one person was killed and another injured in a drone strike in Chaqra, southern Lebanon.
Ali Shoeib, a correspondent for Hezbollah's Al Manar network, reported that fighter jets conducted sonic booms over Beirut and southern Lebanon as part of "intimidation attempts."
