Israelis should temper expectations about length of Iran war, Conricus says

Israelis need to temper their expectations in terms of how long the war with Iran will last, according to Jonathan Conricus, a senior fellow at FDD focused on the Middle East.

“We are dealing with a very big challenge,” Conricus said. “We're dealing with an enemy that has had a lot of time to really consolidate power, to generate military capabilities, and it will take time, patience and a lot of firepower, lots of fuel, and, most importantly, brave pilots, to do what's necessary.”

However, he said that the war is moving in the right direction and that Israel is strengthening while the Iranian regime is weakening, left without strategic international support and with very limited logistics.

“As long as we are fighting together with the US, then we have all the diplomatic support that we need,” Conricus said.

Watch the full interview: