Houthi drone hits Ramon Airport, two receive minor injuries

The Israeli Air Force shot down three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched by Yemen's Houthis on Sunday, according to an IDF Spokesperson’s Unit report. The interceptions followed air raid sirens around southern Israeli communities near the Egyptian border.
A Houthi drone struck Ramon Airport near Eilat, lightly injuring two with shrapnel and causing another to suffer from shock. The IDF clarified that two of the drones were intercepted before entering Israeli airspace, adding, “Alerts were activated per protocol.”
Magen David Adom paramedics who arrived on the scene treated the two wounded, a 63-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, in the field after sustaining injuries to their limbs from shrapnel. "The two are being evacuated to the hospital for additional care," the emergency service said in a statement.
Eran Doron, head of the Ramat Negev Regional Council, condemned the recurring threat, saying, “Drones and arms smuggling via UAVs have become a reality we cannot accept. I expect our leaders to recognize that the Nitzana region faces daily threats and to strengthen settlement in this area.”
He praised Israel’s security forces for their “precise response.” The incident underscores ongoing tensions in southern Israel, where communities near the border face frequent security challenges.