Houthi drone hits Ramon Airport, two receive minor injuries

shot down three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched by Yemen's Houthis on Sunday, according to an IDF Spokesperson’s Unit report. The interceptions followed air raid sirens around southern Israeli communities near the Egyptian border.

near Eilat, lightly injuring two with shrapnel and causing another to suffer from shock. The IDF clarified that two of the drones were intercepted before entering Israeli airspace, adding, “Alerts were activated per protocol.”

