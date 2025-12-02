54 couples marry in mass wedding on ruins of Khan Younis in UAE-sponsored event

Dozens of Palestinian couples took part in a mass wedding in Khan Younis Tuesday, in an event sponsored by the United Arab Emirates. The wedding marked the UAE’s 54th National Day, with 54 couples tying the knot against the backdrop of buildings destroyed in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Photos from the event show large crowds celebrating with the newlyweds, as UAE flags were waved in the crowd.

10 View gallery Mass wedding in Khan Younis ( Photo: Abdel Kareem Hana )





The couples were selected through a lottery organized by the UAE as part of its humanitarian initiative for Gaza, called "Gallant Knight 3." Participants were chosen from various parts of the Gaza Strip.

The list of selected couples was published on November 27 on the official social media accounts of the UAE’s Gaza aid campaign. The announcement stated that the goal was “to bring joy to the hearts of Gaza’s residents after months filled with sorrow and pain.”

10 View gallery Watching from the ruins ( Photo: Abdel Kareem Hana/AP )





