54 couples marry in mass wedding on ruins of Khan Younis in UAE-sponsored event

In honor of its 54th year, the United Arab Emirates sponsored the mass wedding of Palestinian couples, who were chosen by lottery as part of Emirati aid to Gaza: 'Want to bring joy to residents of Gaza after months full of sadness'

Dozens of Palestinian couples took part in a mass wedding in Khan Younis Tuesday, in an event sponsored by the United Arab Emirates. The wedding marked the UAE’s 54th National Day, with 54 couples tying the knot against the backdrop of buildings destroyed in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
Photos from the event show large crowds celebrating with the newlyweds, as UAE flags were waved in the crowd.
The United Arab Emirates was established on December 2, 1971, following Britain’s decision to withdraw from the region. The Gulf federation comprises seven emirates, each with its own legal system. The most prominent are Dubai and the capital, Abu Dhabi, with Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain making up the rest.
