'IDF Gaza offensive results may not be seen until 2026'

It could take until the beginning of the next calendar year to see any results from the IDF’s Gaza offensive, according to Brig. Gen. (res.) Nitzan Nuriel, former head of the NSC.
“We said that we will evacuate all the citizens by October 7,” he told ILTV. “Symbolically, it's a very important day, and practically, this is the time we need in order to convince almost a million citizens to move into the southern part of Lebanon. So from October 7, it will take, I believe, something like three months. So only by the beginning of 2026 will we be able to see if there are any achievements from that part of the offensive.”
