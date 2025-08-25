'IDF Gaza offensive results may not be seen until 2026'

It could take until the beginning of the next calendar year to see any results from the IDF’s Gaza offensive, according to Brig. Gen. (res.) Nitzan Nuriel, former head of the NSC.

