Arrow missed first, then THAAD: 'The Houthi missile isn't special'

The ballistic missile that struck Ben Gurion Airport was of a new model capable of evading radar systems, Houthi-affiliated media claimed on Sunday.

However, senior Israeli officials later said the missile was not unusual and noted that similar ones had been intercepted in the past.

Houthi missile hits Ben Gurion Airport

According to the officials, an Arrow anti-air system interceptor was first launched at the Houthi missile, but missed. An investigation is underway to determine whether the failure was due to human error or a technical malfunction.

They stressed that the target was properly detected, with IDF Home Front Command alerts issued several minutes before air raid sirens sounded. The missile struck Israel’s international airport while the sirens were still sounding.

Following the failed Arrow interception, a THAAD interceptor from an American battery was launched as a second layer of defense, but also failed to hit the target. While Arrow's interception rate is higher than THAAD's, neither system provides foolproof protection.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

A correspondent for the Houthi-aligned Al Mayadeen network claimed the missile that exploded near Ben Gurion Airport's Terminal 3 was of a new model developed by the Houthis to bypass radar detection. He also claimed they had developed new strategic and air defense weapons.

6 View gallery Houthi missile impact site outside Ben Gurion Airport ( Photo: Tal Shahar )

6 View gallery ( Photo: REUTERS/Nir Elias )

6 View gallery ( Photo: Jack GUEZ / AFP )

6 View gallery ( Photo: Tal Shahar )

6 View gallery ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

6 View gallery Debris of the Houthi missile

The Houthis officially claimed responsibility for the launch. The terror group’s military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, called the projectile a “hypersonic ballistic missile.” Unlike previous incidents, in which the group identified the projectile as a Palestine-2 model, Saree did not specify the model this time.

“American and Israeli defense systems failed to intercept the missile aimed at Ben Gurion Airport,” Saree said. “The strike sent over three million Zionists running to shelters and suspended airport operations for over an hour. We again warn international airlines against continuing flights to Ben Gurion. It is not safe.”