Israeli troops kill Palestinian after alleged car-ramming

A Palestinian man was shot by security forces after he rammed into a police car on the West Bank on Saturday. The man was critically injured.

Israeli police were questioning a man near the village of Jatt, in the northern part of the West Bank when another Palestinian drove quickly into the scene and crashed into the empty police car, the military said.

2 View gallery Aftermath of suspected car ramming attack on the West Bank on Saturday

No injuries to Israeli forces, were reported.

The incident took place near the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, the focal point of the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence in recent weeks.

In a brief statement, the military said the soldiers opened fire when the motorist tried to run them over. Israeli media said the driver was killed. There was no way to immediately verify the account.

Palestinian assailants have carried out dozens of attempted stabbings and car ramming's in recent years.

Israeli troops have been carrying out stepped-up activity in the northern West Bank since a series of deadly Palestinian attacks inside Israel last spring. Several attackers came from the area.

Some 90 Palestinians have been killed in the crackdown. Israel says many were militants or local youths who hurled stones and firebombs at troops, though several civilians have also died.

Early this week, Palestinian security forces, which coordinate activity with Israel, clashed with Palestinian youths in Nablus. The incident cast a spotlight on the growing ranks of Palestinian youths who see no end in sight to Israel's 55-year military occupation and view the Palestinian Authority as a vehicle of corruption and collaboration with Israel.