Jerusalem fire spreads to Israel Museum

Watch: One building is on fire as museum evacuated; 14 teams of firefighters and planes are working to prevent the fire from igniting other areas of the museum  

Liran Tamari|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Israel Museum
Jerusalem
fire
A forest and vegetation fire in the in the Valley of the Cross in Jerusalem spread to the area of the Israel Museum leading to the evacuation of the museum.

Firefighting planes battle blaze at Israel Museum in Jerusalem
(Video: Liran Tamari)

Fire and rescue teams along with four firefighting planes are carrying out operations to extinguish the fire and prevent its spread. Fourteen firefighting teams from the center of the country along with firefighting planes are making their way to the scene to reinforce local forces, and some of them have already started firefighting operations.
1 View gallery
שגרה בצל מלחמה בצפתשגרה בצל מלחמה בצפת
A building of the Israel Museum is on fire
(Photo: Effie Sharir)
The fire spread from the Jerusalem forest and ignited one of the buildings of the museum. The fire fighters are currently focused on this point, with the aim of preventing its spread to other buildings.
Israel recorded unusually high temperatures on Sunday, with the heat load projected to go even higher during the rest of the week.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""