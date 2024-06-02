Jerusalem fire spreads to Israel Museum

A forest and vegetation fire in the in the Valley of the Cross in Jerusalem spread to the area of the Israel Museum leading to the evacuation of the museum.
Fire and rescue teams along with four firefighting planes are carrying out operations to extinguish the fire and prevent its spread. Fourteen firefighting teams from the center of the country along with firefighting planes are making their way to the scene to reinforce local forces, and some of them have already started firefighting operations.
The fire spread from the Jerusalem forest and ignited one of the buildings of the museum. The fire fighters are currently focused on this point, with the aim of preventing its spread to other buildings.
Israel recorded unusually high temperatures on Sunday, with the heat load projected to go even higher during the rest of the week.