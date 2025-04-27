IDF extends compulsory military service for men amid growing troop shortage

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced it will extend compulsory military service due to a manpower shortage caused by heightened security challenges . Compulsory service will be extended by four months, with these additional months classified as reserve duty, allowing soldiers to complete a total of three years of service.

The IDF has also decided to suspend leaves traditionally given to soldiers prior to their release, requiring them to serve a full three years before discharge.

1 View gallery IDF forces in Gaza ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The decision comes in response to difficulties in maintaining troop levels after months of intense fighting and significant casualties . The IDF aims to reduce pressure on the reserve forces, some of whom have been called to serve for extended periods, putting strain on their finances and families.

The government had previously attempted to pass legislation extending compulsory service to three years, up from the current two years and eight months. However, the bill faced opposition from ultra-Orthodox members of the coalition, who have demanded an exemption for their constituents from military service.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had pledged to pass a new draft bill as part of his coalition agreement with the Haredi parties but has been unable to reach a consensus within his own party, which opposes granting exemptions for Haredi men in the wake of the October 7 Hamas massacre and the ongoing war.

The additional four months of service will benefit soldiers financially, as reserve duty is compensated by the government. The IDF has warned that the measure is a temporary solution to current manpower shortages.

“At the moment, we are short 10,000 troops, 7,000 of them in combat units,” the IDF stated.

Despite efforts to limit the duration of reserve service, some units have been called to serve an additional two and a half months in 2025. Before the war, reserve soldiers typically served an average of 20 days a year, but some have already accumulated 500 days of service.