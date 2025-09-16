Over fear for hostages: Knesset debate on death penalty for terrorists postponed

Ynet has learned that the delay came at the request of Gal Hirsch, the government’s coordinator for hostages and missing persons, who warned of possible repercussions on the hostages’ lives and noted the timing, just as Israeli forces begin the ground operation in Gaza City. Families of hostages also requested a postponement.

The debate has already been delayed several times in recent months for the same reason. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the measure should first be approved by the security cabinet. The repeated delays have frustrated Ben -Gvir’s party, which has sought to push the legislation forward each time.

