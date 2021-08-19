Rapid virus testing spots over-encumbered amid peak demand

Long lines formed at rapid coronavirus testing facilities across Israel due to increased demand stemming from the expansion of the Green Pass mandate to include all Israelis aged 3 and over.

Israel reinstated on Wednesday the Green Pass mandate, which requires people to present proof of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 upon entering public facilities.

Most traffic at testing stations constituted of children aged 3–12 who are still not eligible for a coronavirus vaccine.

Disgruntled parents told Ynet about having to stand in line for more than an hour with their children despite making an appointment.

"We were planning to have a fun day out, but it seems this will be our fun day out — standing in line," said Amit, who was waiting with his daughter to get into the Jerusalem's Science Museum.

Magen David Adom (MDA) Director General Eli Bin said that the emergency health service will open several more testing locations nationwide to alleviate some of the pressure on the over-encumbered testing hubs.

The rapid tests do not require the transport of a sample to a laboratory and provide a result within 15 to 30 minutes.

MDA operates the rapid testing stations alongside dozens of private companies approved by the Health Ministry, with each overseeing a different part of the country.