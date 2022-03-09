Israel rescues chronically ill Ukrainian children amid war

Ten Ukrainian children who were hospitalized in the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialized Hospital in Kyiv landed in Israel on Tuesday so they can continue receiving medical treatment as the Eastern European country is embroiled in a bloody conflict with neighboring Russia.

This comes as part of a larger effort to rescue children facing chronic diseases out of the warzone and resettle them in Israeli hospitals where they can get the attention they need.

2 צפייה בגלריה Staff of the Schneider Children's Medical Center returning from the rescue mission ( Photo: Schneider Children's Medical Center )

The rescue mission went underway Tuesday morning when a team from Israel's Schneider Children's Medical Center, including two doctors and two nurses, arrived at the Ukraine-Romania border and met with the children.

The children, who all require urgent life-saving medical care, arrived at the border with their parents after some 40 hours on the road.

Already at the border, the team carried out initial clinical evaluations of the young patients before boarding a plane to Israel along with the parents.

Run in cooperation with several governmental ministries, the operation was made possible thanks to the help of dozens of private individuals and companies that volunteered for the cause.

The move was initiated by Ukraine's Honorary Consul in Jerusalem Ofer Kerzner, and Rafael Yocha.

The cost of the trip was covered by businessmen Ami Lustig and Roy Ben Yami.

2 צפייה בגלריה Staff of the Schneider Children's Medical Center preparing for the rescue mission ( Photo: Schneider Children's Medical Center )

"We're excited and proud to take in children from Ukraine who need medical treatment, and we would like to thank all the good people that made this possible", said Dr. Efrat Baron-Harlev, the director of the Schneider Children's Medical Center.