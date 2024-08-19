Yearning for electricity, Lebanese blame Hezbollah, Iran for national power outage

In the wake of Lebanon's national power outage , triggered by an oil shortage, the situation has spotlighted Hezbollah's entrenched influence in the country’s energy sector. Social media users across Lebanon have voiced their frustrations, attributing the country's worsening energy crisis to Hezbollah, the government, and Iran. These claims are not without basis; Hezbollah's deep-rooted involvement in Lebanon's energy affairs is well-documented.

On the Saudi network "Al Arabiya," a report titled "They robbed money and armed themselves – Lebanese criticize Hezbollah after power outage" captured the public's sentiment. Lebanese citizens, like Kinda Al-Khatib, pointed fingers at Hezbollah's longstanding control over the Ministry of Energy, dating back to 2005, as a primary cause of the crisis.

The Alma Center's 2021 article detailed how the Yamin brothers, prominent figures in Lebanon, use their company, LIQUIGROUP, to further Hezbollah’s interests in the energy market. Their operations reportedly include fuel smuggling to Syria and evading international sanctions, with companies like "Liquigas" and "Coral" facilitating these activities, despite being sanctioned by the U.S.

Both companies are implicated in transporting fuel from "Al-Amana" stations, which face U.S. sanctions due to Hezbollah affiliations. These operations, centered in Shiite regions of Lebanon, suggest "Coral" acts as a commercial facade for "Al-Amana." In May 2020, these entities were accused of exploiting the Lebanese populace, engaging in money laundering, and establishing a cartel-like structure, all with the tacit approval of successive Lebanese administrations. This revelation underscores entrenched corruption within Lebanon's energy sector, aligning with Hezbollah's interests.

Recently, the Lebanese Electric Company announced a nationwide power outage, citing an oil shortage as the cause. "After exhausting all alternatives to extend energy production, the last operational station ceased due to oil scarcity, halting electricity supply across Lebanon," the company reported.

This power disruption impacts not only Lebanese citizens but also critical infrastructure, including airports, ports, water systems, sanitation facilities, and prisons. The Lebanese Electric Company has pledged to keep the public informed, though the duration of this crisis remains uncertain.

While the power outage is indeed expansive and felt in every aspect of Lebanese life, these sort of disruptions are a common occurrence in Lebanon, with residents typically receiving only a few hours of electricity daily and relying heavily on generators. For example, Beirut Airport's director confirmed continued operations using generator power, expressing hope for a swift resolution. Meanwhile, Lebanon's water authority has urged users to conserve water.