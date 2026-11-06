Marco Rubio weighs leaving Trump administration after midterm defeat, reports say

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is considering leaving President Donald Trump's administration following the Republicans' crushing defeat in the midterm elections, according to reports published Thursday in the United States and Britain. The speculation comes amid growing public opposition to the war in Iran and questions about Rubio's possible ambitions for the 2028 presidential election. Rubio rejected the reports, telling The New York Times that working for Trump until the end of his presidency had "always been my plan."

Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that Rubio and his advisers were reviewing his options, with no decision made or timetable established for a possible departure. Some sources said the secretary of state, who also serves as White House national security adviser, had discussed stepping down with White House officials but had been asked to remain in the administration.

Gallery US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ( Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Pool via REUTERS )

Britain's The Independent reported that Rubio was preparing for a possible bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2028, with Vice President JD Vance currently viewed as his main potential rival. The newspaper cited Republican sources in Washington and senior British government officials who had raised the possibility of Rubio leaving even before the midterm elections. Their expectations reportedly strengthened after Democrats captured both chambers of Congress.

‘Complete and total fake news’

Both the State Department and White House strongly rejected Bloomberg's reporting. Dylan Johnson, the State Department's assistant secretary for global public affairs, described the report as "complete and total fake news based on the word of anonymous sources, befitting a tabloid."

"The secretary has not discussed leaving his role and he will continue to proudly serve in President Trump's administration long after this fake news is revealed as yet another baseless hoax," Johnson said.

White House spokesperson Beni Rae Harmony also dismissed the report, calling it a fabrication based on anonymous sources without factual support. She described Rubio as a steadfast supporter of Trump and the MAGA movement.

resident Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio ( Photo: Julia Demaree Nikhinson / POOL / AFP )

Rubio personally dismissed the speculation in his interview with The New York Times. "I don't know where these things come from, to be honest with you," he said. Asked about his political plans, he added: "I literally will not talk about 2028 anymore. I just won't do it."

Bloomberg noted that senior administration officials often leave their posts as a president enters the final, or "lame-duck," phase of a term, particularly after a significant midterm defeat. A departure before January would allow Trump to nominate a successor while Republicans still control the Senate, before Democrats take over the chamber.

Democrats, strengthened by their congressional victories, are preparing to investigate several White House initiatives, including policies involving Rubio. Among them are U.S. military strikes against vessels suspected of carrying drugs in the Caribbean.

Some people close to Rubio told Bloomberg that he could return to the private sector while preparing for a presidential campaign in 2028. Others suggested that he might prefer to avoid a divisive Republican contest over Trump's succession, particularly if Vance decides to run.

Senior officials ‘preparing to run for the hills’

The Independent reported that sources had suggested Rubio might resign even before the midterm elections, with the Republican defeat reinforcing their assessment. According to the newspaper, he is among as many as five senior administration officials who may be preparing to leave following the party's electoral losses.

A Washington source told the newspaper that Rubio needed to distance himself from the war in Iran and place responsibility for the conflict on Trump. An associate of the secretary of state argued that leaving the administration would make political sense, describing Rubio as better positioned than Vance to compete for the Republican nomination. The source also claimed that remaining in office would damage Rubio's presidential ambitions by tying him to Trump's increasingly unpopular policies.

British officials, meanwhile, have taken note of Rubio's relatively low-profile role in the administration's handling of Iran. Despite that, the secretary of state has reportedly made a strong impression on the three British foreign secretaries with whom he has worked: David Lammy, Yvette Cooper and the current foreign secretary, Ed Miliband. Cooper is understood to regard Rubio as exceptionally intelligent and pleasant to work with.

US VP JD Vance ( Photo: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP )

A senior British government official told The Independent that officials were watching to see what Rubio would do after the midterms. The source expressed skepticism that he would remain in the administration and said British officials expected him to seek the presidency.

Another Republican source predicted that Rubio would leave, alongside several other senior officials. The source argued that public frustration with the Iran war and rising gasoline prices had contributed to Trump's electoral defeat, and warned that Democratic control of Congress could lead to impeachment proceedings against members of the administration.

"Rubio will be gone after the midterms," the source told The Independent, predicting that several officials would be "running for the hills." The prospect of congressional investigations and impeachment attempts, the source added, would make remaining in the administration increasingly unattractive.

‘Nobody wants to stick around for that’

Not everyone close to the administration agrees with the speculation. One administration official told The Independent that Rubio had shown no indication of wanting to resign, although the official acknowledged that his position could change depending on the atmosphere inside the White House after the midterm elections.

Another source close to the White House suggested that the Republican defeat might actually encourage Rubio to stay. His continued presence could help project stability at a difficult political moment and provide a moderating influence within the administration if Trump reacts angrily to the election results.

Asked whether Trump had received any indication that his top diplomat was preparing to leave, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle accused The Independent of promoting baseless conspiracy theories about the president and his administration.

"The president has assembled a united team focused on his America First agenda," Ingle said, insisting that administration officials would continue delivering results for Americans regardless of criticism from the newspaper.