Terrorism suspected in massive fires sweeping Israel, security source says

Suspected arson behind Memorial Day infernos; arrests made as wind-fueled wildfires force evacuations, trigger national emergency across Israel

Terrorism is suspected in the wave of massive fires that have triggered a national emergency across parts of Israel, according to an unnamed Israeli security source speaking to The Media Line.
The fires erupted on Tuesday, as the country marked Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Terrorism and prepared to transition into celebrations for its 77th Independence Day.
האש מתקרבת לרכבים בכביש 1האש מתקרבת לרכבים בכביש 1
The fires nearing Highway 1
(Photo: Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)
The source confirmed that several arrests have been made in connection with the suspected arson attacks, but declined to provide further details due to the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation.
The fires, intensified by strong winds and dry conditions, have led to the evacuation of numerous communities. Emergency services are battling to contain the blazes, which have already caused widespread property damage and forced road closures. No fatalities have been reported so far, but officials have warned that the situation remains dangerous and unpredictable.
